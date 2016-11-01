Grading the Big 5: Week 9 grade for Clemson's Deshaun Watson

Skinny: Watson continues to solidify his reputation as a big-game quarterback with strong performances against top teams in prime-time games. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior helped his team to a thrilling 37-34 win over FSU. Although scouts will take issue his interceptions (2) and his streaky accuracy, Watson's confidence and poise will earn him high marks from scouts. He delivered when it mattered most, as evidenced by his superb fourth-quarter play (completed 8 of 12 pass attempts and a two-point conversion). Most impressively, Watson didn't wilt under pressure with his team trailing by eight points in the final quarter. Considering how many NFL games are decided by seven points or less, the fact that he thrives in late-game situations bolsters his chances of being perceived as a franchise quarterback by evaluators. There is something to be said for having a knack for guiding a team to the winner's circle. Watson has consistently done it during his time at Clemson by using his arm and legs to create big plays.