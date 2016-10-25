Grading the Big 5: Week 8 grade for LSU RB Leonard Fournette

Stats: 16 carries for 284 yards (17.8 average), 3 TDs. 3 catches for 25 yards (8.3 average). (vs. Ole Miss)

Skinny: Fournette put on a spectacular show against Ole Miss that squashed any concerns about a potential loss of explosiveness and burst due to a nagging ankle injury that has sidelined him for 3 games this season. The performance cemented him as the top runner in college football. While we've seen Fournette top the 200-yard mark five times in his collegiate career, this was his most impressive display of dominance as the Tigers' RB1. The rock-solid junior exhibited an exceptional combination of speed, strength and power, slamming the ball between the tackles against the Rebels. Most impressively, Fournette showed the kind of physicality and toughness finishing runs that make coaches stand up and applaud during film sessions (see the nasty flipper Fournette delivered to Deontay Anderson). The Tigers' star runner also flashed home-run ability, as evidenced by his long touchdown runs (78, 76 and 59 yards). -- Bucky Brooks