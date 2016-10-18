Grading the Big 5: Week 7 grade for Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer

Stats: 14-of-26 for 154 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. 11 carries for 83 yards (7.5 average), TD. (vs. Stanford)

Skinny: It's amazing how quickly the shine has come off of Kizer's star after his spectacular 2016 debut showing against Texas. Since that monster performance, Kizer has struggled with his accuracy, ball placement and judgment. He has tossed interceptions in six straight games and it seems he has lost his confidence as a playmaker. Kizer's footwork is all over the place and his penchant for throwing off balance has led to some poor throws from the pocket. Against Stanford, his shoddy footwork contributed to his two-interception effort. Part of his "happy feet" can be attributed to his nerves overwhelming him after being benched for a while in the second half by coach Brian Kelly. While scouts will take that into account when viewing the tape, evaluators would love to see the big-bodied playmaker fight through the adversity and rediscover his rhythm as a passer. Kizer must bounce back from a disappointing effort against the Cardinal to salvage his image in the minds of decision makers around the league. -- Bucky Brooks