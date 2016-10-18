Grading the Big 5: Week 7 grade for Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

Stats: 13-of-26 for 181 yards, 1 TD. 21 carries for 144 yards (6.9 average), TD. (vs. Duke)

Skinny: Jackson was electric with his legs against Duke. He's an explosive, slashing runner who eats up ground in a hurry. He was a little disappointing as a passer in this contest. He completed 50 percent of his passes and he missed on some easy throws underneath. After studying the tape, it's easy to see why Jackson is generating so much buzz. He has dynamic arm strength and his mobility is a serious problem for opposing defenses. However, he needs to be more efficient on the simple throws that are presented in this offensive system. -- Daniel Jeremiah