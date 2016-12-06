Grading the Big 5: Week 14 grade for Clemson's Mike Williams

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects throughout the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their Week 14 marks for each of the players.
Mike Willams, WR, Clemson
WEEK 14 GRADE: B+
Stats: 5 catches for 57 yards (11.4 average). (vs. Virginia Tech)
Skinny: Williams didn't put up monster numbers against Virginia Tech, but he did find a way to make a couple plays and help his team secure an ACC Championship. He knows how to use his big frame to wall off defenders on in-breaking routes. He's just too big and strong for opponents to handle on slants and underneath crossers. He didn't have many opportunities down the field, but his presence opened things up for Clemson's other weapons, mainly TE Jordan Leggett. Overall, Williams was very dependable and efficient with the opportunities he was given against Virginia Tech.