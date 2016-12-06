Grading the Big 5: Week 14 grade for Clemson's Mike Williams

Skinny: Williams didn't put up monster numbers against Virginia Tech, but he did find a way to make a couple plays and help his team secure an ACC Championship. He knows how to use his big frame to wall off defenders on in-breaking routes. He's just too big and strong for opponents to handle on slants and underneath crossers. He didn't have many opportunities down the field, but his presence opened things up for Clemson's other weapons, mainly TE Jordan Leggett. Overall, Williams was very dependable and efficient with the opportunities he was given against Virginia Tech.