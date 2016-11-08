Grading the Big 5: Week 10 grade for Louisville's Lamar Jackson

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their Week 10 marks for each of the players.
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
WEEK 10 GRADE: A-
Stats: 12-of-17 for 231 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT. 15 carries for 185 yards (12.3 average), 3 TDs. (at Boston College)
Skinny: I'm beginning to run out of superlatives for the ultra-explosive dual-threat quarterback. Jackson possesses a rare combination of arm talent and athleticism that we haven't seen at the position since Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham owned the football world. Like his athletic brethren, Jackson is a terror when he reaches the second level with the ball in his hands. He not only has the speed to take it the distance, but he flashes the wiggle and burst to elude defenders in the open field.
Against Boston College, Jackson showcased his impressive running skills with three rushing scores, including a pair of long distance touchdown runs (69 yards and 53 yards). As a passer, Jackson continues to amaze with his touch, timing and anticipation. He delivers the ball with pinpoint ball placement, particularly on deep throws down the middle of the field (see Jackson's 30-yard touchdown to James Quick and his 44-yard score to Jaylen Smith on post routes). With Jackson also showing consistent ball placement on short and intermediate throws, the Cardinals' QB1 is the ultimate weapon in the backfield. If he can continue to avoid costly mistakes (one INT) while refining his passing skills, Jackson could emerge as the game changer every NFL coach covets in a franchise quarterback.