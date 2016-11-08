Grading the Big 5: Week 10 grade for Louisville's Lamar Jackson

Against Boston College, Jackson showcased his impressive running skills with three rushing scores, including a pair of long distance touchdown runs (69 yards and 53 yards). As a passer, Jackson continues to amaze with his touch, timing and anticipation. He delivers the ball with pinpoint ball placement, particularly on deep throws down the middle of the field (see Jackson's 30-yard touchdown to James Quick and his 44-yard score to Jaylen Smith on post routes). With Jackson also showing consistent ball placement on short and intermediate throws, the Cardinals' QB1 is the ultimate weapon in the backfield. If he can continue to avoid costly mistakes (one INT) while refining his passing skills, Jackson could emerge as the game changer every NFL coach covets in a franchise quarterback.