Grading the Big 5: Week 10 grade for Clemson's Deshaun Watson

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their Week 10 marks for each of the players.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
WEEK 10 GRADE: B+
Stats: 13-of-16 for 169 yards, 2 TDs. 7 carries for 39 yards (5.6 average), TD. (vs. Syracuse)
Skinny: Scouts walked away disappointed in Watson's lack of reps against Syracuse, but they should be encouraged by his strong performance in limited action. The spectacular playmaker accounted for three touchdowns (two passing; one rushing) before leaving the game with a shoulder injury before the half. Despite his quick exit, he certainly left scouts impressed with his pinpoint passing against the Orange.
Watson displayed outstanding accuracy and ball placement. On his deep throws, in particular, Watson showed scouts that he's capable of dropping the ball down the chute along the boundary (see his 65-yard TD to Deon Cain). Considering how elite quarterbacks are expected to make "pocket" throws (passes along the boundary against Cover-2 between corner and safety), Watson certainly earned high marks for his passing exhibition against Syracuse. As a runner, he flashes above-average skills as a mobile playmaker, but he isn't quite as dynamic as some of the more explosive runners at the position. Regardless, Watson's ability to make plays as a runner-passer makes him a dangerous weapon, as evidenced in his brief outing against the Orange.