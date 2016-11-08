Grading the Big 5: Week 10 grade for Clemson's Deshaun Watson

Watson displayed outstanding accuracy and ball placement. On his deep throws, in particular, Watson showed scouts that he's capable of dropping the ball down the chute along the boundary (see his 65-yard TD to Deon Cain). Considering how elite quarterbacks are expected to make "pocket" throws (passes along the boundary against Cover-2 between corner and safety), Watson certainly earned high marks for his passing exhibition against Syracuse. As a runner, he flashes above-average skills as a mobile playmaker, but he isn't quite as dynamic as some of the more explosive runners at the position. Regardless, Watson's ability to make plays as a runner-passer makes him a dangerous weapon, as evidenced in his brief outing against the Orange.