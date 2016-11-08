Grading the Big 5: Week 10 grade for Alabama DL Jonathan Allen

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their Week 10 marks for each of the players.
Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
WEEK 10 GRADE: A
Stats: 3 tackles (one sack), 1 QB hurry. (at LSU)
Skinny: Allen delivered his traditional strong performance vs. the Tigers. He cannot be moved in the run game and he's very disruptive as a pass rusher. He collected one sack, and he provided several other pressures. His tackle opportunities were limited because of the quality players around him. Everyone on this front seven did their job effectively on Saturday night. Allen just keeps piling up one strong game after another. You can make the case that he's the most consistent and reliable player in college football.