Grading the Big 5: Week 10 grade for Alabama DL Jonathan Allen

Skinny: Allen delivered his traditional strong performance vs. the Tigers. He cannot be moved in the run game and he's very disruptive as a pass rusher. He collected one sack, and he provided several other pressures. His tackle opportunities were limited because of the quality players around him. Everyone on this front seven did their job effectively on Saturday night. Allen just keeps piling up one strong game after another. You can make the case that he's the most consistent and reliable player in college football.