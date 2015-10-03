Golub becomes first legally blind player to play in NCAA game

Like Olson, Golub is a long snapper. He entered in the fourth quarter of a 45-31 win over Central Florida to snap an extra-point attempt that was good by Green Wave kicker Andrew DiRocco. According to the report, Golub has no sight in his right eye and limited vision in his left. Tulane coach Curtis Johnson said he didn't inform UCF about Golub because he wanted his play to be "legitimate and real," and Golub said he was glad for it.