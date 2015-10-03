Golub becomes first legally blind player to play in NCAA game

Jake Olson has drawn attention as a blind long snapper who joined the USC football squad this fall, and coach Steve Sarkisian intends to get him into a game.
However, it looks like Olson will have to be the second such player to do so.
Tulane's Aaron Golub became the first legally blind player to play in an NCAA football game Saturday, per the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
"It was a great opportunity," Golub said. "I'm happy they gave me a shot. It just felt great."
Like Olson, Golub is a long snapper. He entered in the fourth quarter of a 45-31 win over Central Florida to snap an extra-point attempt that was good by Green Wave kicker Andrew DiRocco. According to the report, Golub has no sight in his right eye and limited vision in his left. Tulane coach Curtis Johnson said he didn't inform UCF about Golub because he wanted his play to be "legitimate and real," and Golub said he was glad for it.
"I prepared and I just know that I've done this thousands of times," Golub said. "It was nothing. It's the same as in practice. It was just me and Pete (punter Peter Picerelli) the holder and I just snapped it to him."
Johnson praised Golub's work ethic and said he intends to play him more.