GMs, scouts expect Joe Mixon to be second-round pick

Character concerns about Mixon, stemming from a 2014 incident in which he punched a female OU student, have damaged his draft value. A one-year suspension from the OU football team and the criminal case -- a misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury that was settled on a plea deal -- are behind Mixon, but the thorough evaluations by NFL clubs into his character are ongoing with the NFL draft about a month away. Those evaluations have been made all the more challenging because Mixon's conduct prevented him from participating in the NFL Scouting Combine.