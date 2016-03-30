GMs from three teams see top CB prospect at Miami's pro day

Representatives from 31 NFL teams -- including the general managers from the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin -- were on hand for Miami's pro day on Wednesday. The only team without a scout at the event was the Cincinnati Bengals.
The event was held in a torrential rain storm, which was described by one scout as the worst conditions ever for a pro day.
A total of 13 Hurricanes players worked out, outdoors and on FieldTurf.
Wide receiver Rashawn Scott -- 6-foot-0 7/8, 200 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds on both attempts. He had a 33-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.29 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.88 seconds. Overall, he had a good workout in the conditions that prevailed.
Linebacker Raphael Kirby -- 6-0 5/8, 235 -- is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2015 season. However, he was able to do 33 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Cornerback Artie Burns -- 5-11 5/8, 189 -- did the short shuttle in 4.3 seconds and the three-cone in 6.96 seconds. He had a 33-inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad jump. He also performed seven reps on the bench. Burns had a good pro-day positional workout given the adverse conditions. In his latest mock draft, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah projects Burns to the Kansas City Chiefs at pick No. 28.
Defensive end Ufomba Kamalu -- 6-5 3/8, 291 -- ran the 40 in 4.88 and 4.9 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump.
Safety Deon Bush -- 6-0 1/2, 200 -- ran the 40 in 4.55 and 4.52 seconds. He had a 39 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did the three-cone in 6.91 seconds.
Defensive tackle Calvin Heurtelou -- 6-2 1/2, 306 -- ran the 40 in 5.49 seconds on both attempts. He did the short shuttle in 4.76 seconds and the three-cone in 7.75 seconds. He had a 27 1/2-inch vertical and 8-foot-2 broad jump. Heurtelou is a rookie free-agent possibility for an NFL team following the draft.