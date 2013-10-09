GMs for Steelers, Jags to watch Louisville's Bridgewater play

Also of interest to scouts in Thursday's game will be Rutgers junior wide receiver Brandon Coleman. At 6-6, 220 pounds, he has an intriguing combination of size, speed and production. Coleman had 43 receptions for 718 yards (16.7 yards per catch) and 10 TDs last season but has struggled some this season, with 15 receptions for 220 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He missed spring drills after what was described as a minor knee surgery, and he hasn't looked as fast as he did last season. Still, at his best, Coleman is physical and quick, and his size poses a huge problem for opposing corners and safeties.