GM Joe Douglas: 'Fair' to say Jets will draft QB at No. 2; might have kept Sam Darnold if picking later

Joe Douglas played his hand close to the chest all offseason -- until Monday.

The Jets kicked the week off by finally making a decision on Sam Darnold﻿, trading him to Carolina for a trio of draft picks. The deal meant New York no longer had to be vague when speaking publicly, because the writing was no longer on the wall, but etched in stone.

New York is going quarterback at No. 2.

"I think that's a fair assessment to say," the Jets' general manager said Tuesday. "I think based on the decision we made yesterday, you can kind of see the direction we're heading."

By all accounts, the Jets are likely taking BYU passer Zach Wilson with the pick, launching a new era under center with another signal-caller chosen within the top three picks. While Douglas wouldn't firmly commit to who exactly they were taking -- anyone outside of No. 1 is wise to keep this information confidential, even if it can be seen coming from 100 miles away -- it is Douglas' duty to surround Wilson with quality talent in a manner that the Jets never did for Darnold.

Such is the responsibility that comes with being the GM of a team in desperate need of an injection of new life and that has the No. 2 pick in its pocket. Had the Jets picked at, say, 12th overall, this reality in which we now exist might have been entirely different for New York.

"Having the No. 2 pick, I think it's safe to say if our pick was a little bit later we wouldn't be having this discussion right now. We'd be comfortable moving ahead with Sam," Douglas said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.