GM: 'I don't know' if I can trust NFL draft prospect Noah Spence

Published: Feb 28, 2016 at 07:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Noah Spence's spectacular performance the week of the Reese's Senior Bowl made him a much hotter prospect for the 2016 NFL Draft, but his performance at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine has cooled things for the former Eastern Kentucky star.

"Perhaps now we can stop the narrative that he's going to be a first-round pick," an NFL source told NFL Media's Kimberly Jones, with another adding he "didn't see anything special."

According to Jones, multiple clubs thought Spence's interviews were "very shaky." That doesn't bode well for a player who had to convince teams that his failed drug tests are behind him.

In other drills, Spence's 35-inch vertical jump was just a half-inch off the pace for his position (Oklahoma State's Emmanuel Ogbah, 35.5), but overall, Sunday was something of a momentum killer for Spence's evaluation.

"What kind of explosion does (Spence) have versus Khalil Mack, who lit it up here (at the combine), and Von Miller, who lit it up here, and then lit up the NFL? His 35-inch (vertical) was in the ballpark, but his broad jump hasn't been, and I thought his 40 was disappointing," said NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock on NFL Network. "4.8? I thought he'd be somewhere between 4.65 and 4.7. It will be interesting to see if he can improve that."

In a draft that is much deeper with defensive tackle prospects than edge rushers, Spence has a better chance to maintain first-round status because there is less draft competition for his role.

"When you look at the Super Bowl and (conference) championship games, it was pass rush. You have to have a pass rush, guys who can win one-on-one matchups. He's got that unique ability to win one-on-one matchups," an NFL general manager told Jones, who then asked if Spence is trustworthy.

"I don't know yet," the GM said.

More than likely, Spence will run again at Eastern Kentucky's pro day in hopes of improving his time. But with the EKU pro day scheduled for March 4, he doesn't have much time to train further.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW