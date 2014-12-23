GM confirms Michigan has contacted Niners about Jim Harbaugh

San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke confirmed on Monday night that the school has reached out to the 49ers regarding its interest in Harbaugh as it conducts a head-coaching search.
"I think the University of Michigan, in reaching out, did handle it correctly," Baalke told 95.7 The Game.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the school offered Harbaugh, a former quarterback at the school, a six-year, $48 million contract to replace the recently fired Brady Hoke. Harbaugh has one more year left on his contract with the 49ers.
"As I look at it, it's very simple," Baalke said. "(Harbaugh is) the head football coach of the San Francisco 49ers. And you read about reports, not just on coaches -- a lot of coaches, a lot of speculation.
"We heard the same thing last year with the University of Texas and USC and a couple of others making overtures to him. He's a good football coach. And people want good football coaches. So anytime there's an opportunity for a place like the University of Michigan or University of Texas to look into good football coaches, they do that. And that's to be expected. You'd rather have somebody that's coveted than somebody that's not."
Harbaugh has not directly addressed the rumors of an impending departure from San Francisco. Rapoport has reported that -- pending a change of heart from both sides -- the head coach's final game with the 49ers will be in the season finale Sunday against Arizona.