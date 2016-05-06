Glenn Gronkowski 'a little more tame' than famous brother

Undrafted rookie free-agent signee Glenn Gronkowski noted two key differences between himself and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, whose fun-loving personality has made him one of the most visible characters in the NFL.
On Friday, the younger Gronkowski described himself as "a little more tame and a little more intelligent," than Rob, according to Tyler Dunne of the Buffalo News.
Chalk up the intelligence end of that remark to a friendly poke between brothers. As for being more tame, that's probably a good thing, too, given his undrafted status.
Glenn, a fullback from Kansas State, will try to become the fourth Gronkowski brother to make an NFL regular-season roster. To do so, he'll have to navigate Bills training camp and amid seven draft choices and 13 other undrafted free-agent signings. That group is one of the best undrafted free-agent classes in the league, according to NFL Media analyst Chad Reuter.