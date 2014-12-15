Girlfriend of Jakell Mitchell says argument sparked killing

Auburn tight end Jakell Mitchell, who was murdered early Sunday morning, was in an argument with a man in an apartment complex parking lot when he was shot multiple times by a third man, his girlfriend said.
"He just started shooting. Jakell fell on the ground and he tried to get back up and run, and then he fell again," Ayanna Hughuley told the Associated Press. "He started shooting at Jakell again while Jakell was on the ground."
Police have arrested Markale Hart, 22, on a murder charge. Hart is being held on a $150,000 bond and has a criminal history that includes felony burglary and felony theft, both of which were pleaded down to lesser charges. Hughuley said she doesn't believe Mitchell and Hart knew one another.
Mitchell, 18, was the third Auburn football player to be killed at the Tiger Lodge apartments in less than three years. Former players Ed Christian, Ladarious Phillips, and a third man were murdered there in 2012.
Mitchell, a freshman, sat out the 2014 season while redshirting. He was expected to contend for AU's starting H-back role in the spring.