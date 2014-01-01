Gil Brandt: Alabama QB AJ McCarron to miss Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl would have given McCarron an outstanding chance to shed scouting questions about his arm strength, although it probably would have been a difficult setting for him to display the game-management skills that helped him to two national championships. Offensive chemistry and rhythm is difficult to achieve in all-star settings, as players who are unfamiliar with one another have only a week to prepare. Those adjustments can be especially tough for players from programs who ran offenses significantly different from the basic pro-style scheme that Senior Bowl coaches employ, although McCarron operated from a pro set throughout his Alabama career.