Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

New York Giants third-round pick Jalin Hyatt exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher.
Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr. during his sensational rookie campaign in New York.
"I was trying to decide which one I wanted -- if I wanted to stick with 84 or try to do something different -- but I decided 13," Hyatt said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "There's no story behind it. I just want to start my own legacy with it and do my best for the Giants in No. 13."
OBJ isn't the last player to wear Big Blue's No. 13. Dante Pettis sported it from 2020-22, and David Sills wore it last season and during training camp until his release last week. With No. 13 opening up, Hyatt made the switch.
"What he did here -- had a great career with the Giants and kind of took over," Hyatt said of Beckham. "I was a fan when I was young watching him. High school, college, and now being here, but just with the jersey number, it's just one of those things I wanted to start my own legacy. I like low numbers, and if I had to choose a number it'd be 11 (Phil Simms), but it's retired here, so can't go with that one, so 13 would be the next option."
The rookie taking the No. 13 will only heighten Hyatt's expectations from the fan base. But it comes with support for OBJ himself.
"I think he's made a ton of progress and worked really hard to do it," quarterback Daniel Jones said of Hyatt. "So, a large credit to him and how he's gone about his work. He's made a tremendous amount of progress showing up throughout camp making plays. We'll continue to work toward improving all together. He's in a good spot."
Hyatt might not be a 1,300-yard rookie wideout or perennial Pro Bowler to open his career like OBJ, but the talent and opportunity are there to take No. 13 and run with it.