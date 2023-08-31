Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

OBJ isn't the last player to wear Big Blue's No. 13. ﻿ Dante Pettis ﻿ sported it from 2020-22, and ﻿ David Sills ﻿ wore it last season and during training camp until his release last week. With No. 13 opening up, Hyatt made the switch.

"What he did here -- had a great career with the Giants and kind of took over," Hyatt said of Beckham. "I was a fan when I was young watching him. High school, college, and now being here, but just with the jersey number, it's just one of those things I wanted to start my own legacy. I like low numbers, and if I had to choose a number it'd be 11 (Phil Simms), but it's retired here, so can't go with that one, so 13 would be the next option."