Around the NFL

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against Dolphins

Published: Oct 08, 2023 at 02:41 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Saquon Barkley's stay on the sidelines will likely extend to three weeks.

Barkley is not expected to play for the New York Giants' Sunday showdown with the host Miami Dolphins as he's still troubled by a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

The Giants' all-star back was limited throughout the week and designated as questionable coming into the Week 5 tilt, but will be held back for at least one more week. Ahead of the Giants' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Barkley also practiced in limited capacity, but drew a doubtful designation.

Related Links

Barkley was injured in the Giants' Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He has been sorely missed as the Giants offense has sputtered in his absence, scoring a combined 15 points over the past two weeks in two losses. Barkley, who has missed multiple games in four of his six seasons, has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, and the Giants have gone 9-15 without him since he was drafted in 2018.

In fairness, Big Blue has struggled with Barkley in the lineup, too. The 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards with two total touchdowns this season.

New York enters Week 5 as the 32nd-ranked scoring offense. Its prospects of keeping up with the top-scoring Dolphins are a lot more arduous without Barkley.

The Giants (1-3) kickoff against the Dolphins (3-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful versus the Carolina Panthers.
news

Bills activate OLB Von Miller off PUP list ahead of London game vs. Jaguars 

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.
news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.