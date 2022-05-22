Around the NFL

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Published: May 21, 2022 at 09:31 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Giants defensive end Leonard Williams has known only New York as home during his NFL career. The Jets selected him No. 6 overall in the 2015 draft and then traded him to the Giants at the 2019 trade deadline.

He previously knew four different head coaching regimes, though, and the 2022 season has introduced Williams to a fifth as he embarks on his eighth season in the league. With any luck -- and if the vibe Williams felt during last week's organized team activities can be maintained moving forward -- Williams will also become acquainted with his first-ever playoff berth.

"The vibe I'm getting is the excitement people are coming into work with," Williams said Thursday, via the team's transcript. "I think guys are happy to be here. They're happy about the teammates that they have next to them. They're happy about the coaches that are coaching them.

"I think when you're happy about all those things that I just said, it makes it easier to come into work and have a great attitude and great energy, and it shows in practice how we're flying around out there. … it's just a contagious energy that's being brought right now."

Any optimism surrounding the Giants heading into the new season starts with head coach Brian Daboll, who New York hired following his wildly successful reclamation of quarterback Josh Allen as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator. There's reason to believe Daboll can similarly help QB Daniel Jones turn a corner in a prove-it year after the club declined Jones' fifth-year option, but for Williams, the most significant connection will be new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

Martindale joined Daboll's staff in February after a surprising parting of ways with the Baltimore Ravens. Martindale guided the Ravens to three consecutive years as a top-three defense in points allowed before the unit dropped to 19th during an injury-plagued season.

Regardless of the results, which speak for themselves, what has initially stood out to Williams is Martindale's approach to reaching those outcomes.

"Aggressive, aggressive. That's what you hear about him and that's what we been seeing," Williams said. "A lot of people claim to be aggressive but they'll blitz on occasions or like when the timing is right. Whereas I think with Wink, he's like make them deal with us; we're going to bring it. I love that type of mentality. Like the way I'm seeing it, he's making the offense react to us instead of the opposite way around."

The Giants' 2022 version of "bringing it" will almost certainly hinge on the duo of Williams and rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux -- Kyle Brandt went as far as to tab them as his new defensive duo that will cause the most havoc on Tuesday's Good Morning Football -- and they'll need to bring all the aggression they have to restore Big Blue to a superior defense after ranking in the bottom ten in points allowed in four of the last five years.

Related Content

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW