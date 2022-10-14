Giants DC Don 'Wink' Martindale feels 're-energized' in New York ahead of bout with Ravens

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is set to face a Ravens offense Sunday at MetLife Stadium that he knows plenty about after 10 seasons in Baltimore.

Martindale was the Ravens DC for the past four seasons before being let go after the 2021 season. The 59-year-old moved to New York, where he has a young, upstart defense playing above its talent level for the 4-1 Giants.

Martindale noted that the change of scenery has rejuvenated him.

"I think that it's just one of those things," Martindale said this week, via the Giants' official website. "I always believe that wherever you're at is where you're supposed to be. John (Harbaugh) and I had conversations way back before they made the announcement of about where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do. I knew there was going to be a lot of movement in the NFL, and it has re-energized me to go someplace new and try to build it again. It was like I said, we're family, John and I are. It was nothing negative, it was just time. When I say it was just time, it was just time for both of us."

Martindale was Baltimore's defensive coordinator during Lamar Jackson's first four seasons. Known for his blitz-happy defense, the DC hasn't changed his stripes since moving to New York.

The Giants have blitzed opposing passers on 40.0 percent of dropbacks (second-highest in NFL behind Detroit's 41.2 percent), per Next Gen Stats. Despite a young defense that has already dealt with injuries, Big Blue is ranked ninth in scoring and eighth against the pass and tied for 12th in sacks. The biggest issue for New York has been run defense (24th in NFL).

Knowing Martindale, Jackson said he's preparing for waves of pressure Sunday.

"Ain't no telling," Jackson said, via the Ravens' official website. "Coach 'Wink' is known for exotic blitzes and just doing his thing.

"[I've been doing] a lot of studying and going against (Martindale) all the time in practices since my rookie season. Those guys are doing a great job at all types of blitzes. Different guys trapping with the blitz, cover-zero blitzes and stuff like that."

Jackson has earned a 41.7 passer rating when under pressure this season, 73.5 points lower than his NFL-best 115.2 passer rating when not under pressure (second-largest difference in NFL behind Kyler Murray), per Next Gen Stats.