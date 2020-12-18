Giants back in facility Friday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Giants are back to work Friday, preparing to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night following Thursday's COVID-19 issues.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Big Blue players and staff returned to the facility today, per sources informed of the situation.

Getting back in the building comes after there were no new positive COVID-19 tests overnight, Rapoport added.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive Thursday, which led the team to close the facility. There were no high-risk close contacts associated with Garrett's positive test. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays against the Browns, his former team, with Garrett out Sunday.