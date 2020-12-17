Around the NFL

Giants OC Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns

Published: Dec 17, 2020 at 09:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Garrett would continue to work remotely.

Tight end's coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team's offensive play-caller Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

"We are currently working with the league's chief medical officer regarding close contacts," the Giants said in a statement. "Because of the league's most updated protocols, Giants coaches and players did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday, and the majority of the coaching staff worked remotely. At this point, there appear to be no high risk close contacts. We are awaiting confirmation from the league.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Giants will meet remotely and will not practice today."

Giants coaches did not meet in person Monday or Tuesday but Garrett worked a normal day Wednesday before learning overnight he tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. No high-risk, close contacts have been identified thus far, Pelissero added.

Garrett's absence Sunday thrusts Kitchens into the spotlight against his former team. The ex-Browns head coach was fired last December after one season in charge in Cleveland.

Sunday night's tilt could be a revenge-filled affair for Big Blue. Not only is Kitchens calling plays, former Browns QB Colt McCoy could get the start against his old team if Daniel Jones is ruled out due to injury.

The prime-time matchup includes a host of postseason ramifications for both clubs. The Giants are trying to leap Washington for the lead in the NFC East, while the 9-4 Browns are attempting to stick in prime wild-card position in a crowded AFC race.

Related Content

news

Lions plan to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff 

The Lions' interview pool for their open general manager position continues to widen. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to interview former Falcons GM Tomas Dimitroff next week.
news

Romeo Crennel not planning on shutting down Deshaun Watson for final games of lost season

The four-win Texas were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, giving the club little to play for in the final three weeks. But don't expect interim HC Romeo Crennel to shut down QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro passes away at 28

﻿﻿Lorenzo Taliaferro﻿, a running back who saw action in three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, passed away at age 28, the team announced Thursday.
news

Carroll: TE Greg Olsen has made 'an extraordinary recovery' from foot injury, could return soon

Greg Olsen could return soon from a foot injury. The Seahawks TE was activated from injured reserve four weeks after a ruptured plantar fascia threatened to end his season prematurely. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger on Steelers' offensive struggles: 'We've got time'

Ben Roethlisberger would like Steelers fans to relax. Now is not the time to panic, despite back-to-back losses. "The season is not over," Big Ben said Wednesday.
news

Davante Adams not worried about TD records: 'What drives me is getting the Super Bowl'

Davante Adams is on a record-setting pace scoring touchdowns this season, but the Green Bay Packers wideout is only focused on hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Chargers RB Ekeler expected to play; WRs Allen, Williams true game-time decisions vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (quad) is expected to play while WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) are true game-time decisions, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL owners approve formula for determining potential 17th game

NFL owners did not vote to expand the regular season to 17 games on Wednesday, but the league did agree to the formula for determining a 17th game if/when a decision is made to expand the schedule.
news

Saints designate Drew Brees (ribs/lung) to return from IR

New Orleans officially designated Drew Brees to return from injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction wire, clearing a major hurdle on the QB's path back to game action.
news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez rejoins team after cancer surgery

Rigoberto Sanchez returned to Colts practice after undergoing surgery for a cancerous tumor a little more than two weeks ago and shared his account of the experience Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers' Ronald Jones, Ravens' Marquise Brown placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones and three Ravens wide receivers, including Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were placed on their teams' reserve/COVID-19 lists on Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW