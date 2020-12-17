Giants OC Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Garrett would continue to work remotely.

Tight end's coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team's offensive play-caller Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

"We are currently working with the league's chief medical officer regarding close contacts," the Giants said in a statement. "Because of the league's most updated protocols, Giants coaches and players did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday, and the majority of the coaching staff worked remotely. At this point, there appear to be no high risk close contacts. We are awaiting confirmation from the league.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Giants will meet remotely and will not practice today."

Giants coaches did not meet in person Monday or Tuesday but Garrett worked a normal day Wednesday before learning overnight he tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. No high-risk, close contacts have been identified thus far, Pelissero added.

Garrett's absence Sunday thrusts Kitchens into the spotlight against his former team. The ex-Browns head coach was fired last December after one season in charge in Cleveland.

Sunday night's tilt could be a revenge-filled affair for Big Blue. Not only is Kitchens calling plays, former Browns QB Colt McCoy could get the start against his old team if Daniel Jones is ruled out due to injury.