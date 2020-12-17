Giants place CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The New York Giants will be without their top cornerback Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that corner James Bradberry is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per sources informed of the situation.
The team later confirmed the move.
Bradberry being placed on the COVID-19 list is unrelated to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's positive test. The OC will also miss Sunday night's affair.
Bradberry is a high-risk close contact because he was exposed to someone away from the Giants' facility who tested positive, Garafolo added, per sources.
The news is a blow to a stingy Giants defense. Big Blue's D had become a gritty, physical, shutdown group but could have trouble replacing a cover-corner like Bradberry, who allows defensive coordinator Patrick Graham flexibility in his calls.
The Giants need a bounce-back win following last week's loss in order to potentially retake the NFC East lead back from Washington. However, the job of slowing the likes of Jarvis Landry just became harder for Big Blue.