Giants place CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The New York Giants will be without their top cornerback Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that corner ﻿James Bradberry﻿ is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per sources informed of the situation.

The team later confirmed the move.

Bradberry being placed on the COVID-19 list is unrelated to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's positive test. The OC will also miss Sunday night's affair.

Bradberry is a high-risk close contact because he was exposed to someone away from the Giants' facility who tested positive, Garafolo added, per sources.

The news is a blow to a stingy Giants defense. Big Blue's D had become a gritty, physical, shutdown group but could have trouble replacing a cover-corner like Bradberry, who allows defensive coordinator Patrick Graham flexibility in his calls.