Georgia WR Malcolm Mitchell knocked out of Clemson game

Georgia wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was knocked out of the Bulldogs' season opener against Clemson with a right knee injury, and was ruled out for a return.
The team's leading returning receiver, Mitchell's status for next week's crucial home game against South Carolina is unclear.
Mitchell's absence did little to slow down a prolific Georgia offense, led by quarterback Aaron Murray and running back Todd Gurley, during the early part of an offensive shootout with the home Tigers. Losing Mitchell for an extended period of time, however, would be a significant blow to the Bulldogs' offense against tougher defenses, including the Gamecocks' next week.
Here's the real stomach-churner for Georgia fans: following the game, UGA coach Mark Richt told reporters Mitchell hurt himself while celebrating running back Todd Gurley's 75-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Mitchell had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee in the spring, but had returned for a strong fall camp.