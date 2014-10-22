Georgia to apply for Todd Gurley's reinstatement Wednesday

Georgia will apply for star tailback Todd Gurley's reinstatement, the school announced Wednesday morning.
Gurley, perhaps the nation's best running back, has missed the past two games while there has been an investigation into signed memorabilia. The school said it planned to file for reinstatement later Wednesday.
"The University hopes for and expects a prompt ruling by the NCAA so that Todd, his coaches, and teammates can adequately prepare for our next game," the statement said.
The Bulldogs are off this week and play rival Florida on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville.
"I take full responsibility for the mistakes I made," Gurley said in a different statement. " ... I'm looking forward to getting back on the field with my teammates."
Gurley leads Georgia in rushing with 773 yards and has nine total touchdowns this season. He is considered one of the top NFL prospects in the country and an NFC general manager told NFL Media's Albert Breer that Gurley should end the draft's first-round running back drought.
Georgia routed Missouri and Arkansas -- both on the road -- without Gurley, and is the frontrunner in the SEC East.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.