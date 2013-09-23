Georgia Tech's Isaiah Johnson to miss season after surgery

Georgia Tech senior strong safety Isaiah Johnson has not recovered fully from a torn ACL and will sit out this season as a redshirt.
Johnson (6-2, 210 pounds) led Tech with 87 tackles last season and was the Jackets' second-leading tackler in 2011, and he would've contended for All-ACC honors this season. He tore his ACL and two other knee ligaments in bowl practice in December. Johnson would've been a third-year starter for the Jackets this season, and Tech especially will miss his abilities against the run.
His replacement, sophomore Chris Milton (5-11, 185), missed Sunday night's practice and may miss Thursday night's key ACC Coastal Division game against Virginia Tech. Milton injured his wrist in Saturday's win over North Carolina.
Starting outside linebacker Quayshawn Nealy (hamstring) also could miss Thursday's game. Nealy (6-1, 232), who is second on the team with 15 tackles, teams with Jabari Hunt-Days and Brandon Watts to give Tech one of the more productive linebacking units in the ACC.
Starting free safety Jamal Golden (6-0, 189) has a sore shoulder but is expected to go. He also returns kickoffs and punts for the Jackets.
One of Tech's starting running backs, Deon Hill, will miss Thursday's game with an illness. He is expected back for the Oct. 5 game against Miami.
