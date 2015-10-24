Georgia Tech returns blocked FG for TD to stun Florida State

Georgia Tech's Lance Austin scooped up a blocked field goal as time expired and returned it 78 yards for a game-winning touchdown, lifting the Yellow Jackets (3-5) to a stunning upset of Florida State, 22-16, on Saturday.
FSU's Robert Aguayo lined up for a 56-yard attempt that would have won the game. Instead, the first unsuccessful fourth-quarter attempt of his career turned disastrous for the Seminoles, who entered the game ranked No. 9 in the nation at 6-0.
"It was our turn," Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said. "We've had so many this year go the other way."
The Georgia Tech defense held FSU to 70 rushing yards, and Heisman Trophy candidate Dalvin Cook rushed 17 times for 82 yards (FSU lost 12 net yards in sacks).
Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas completed just 4 of 10 passes, but a 36-yard completion to Brad Stewart on a fourth-and-6 play set up a game-tying field goal to knot the score at 16 late in the fourth quarter.
The loss strikes a major blow to the Seminoles' hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff.