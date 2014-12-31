Georgia Tech hammers MSU in Orange Bowl

Georgia Tech made easy work of Mississippi State's defense in a 49-34 Orange Bowl win Saturday, but the Bulldogs got some news on an early draft candidate that took the sting out.
Or did they?
The Yellow Jackets ran for 453 yards as the Bulldogs were helpless against Tech's triple-option offense. The only good news for MSU seemed to happen before the game was even underway, when ESPN broadcaster Brent Musburger said Prescott told the broadcast team Tuesday that he will return for his senior season.
Following the game, Prescott denied the report.
Hold everything on Prescott's decision, but on the field, the fourth-year junior held back nothing.
Prescott passed for a career-high 453 yards, matching Tech's rushing total to the yard, on 33-of-51 passing. Prescott threw three touchdown passes and moved the ball effectively for much of the night, but was playing from behind throughout the game. Georgia Tech fullback Synjyn Days ran 21 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Justin Thomas rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns of his own. Mississippi State struggled to stop the dive play, which gave way to much of Days' yardage.
Mississippi State running back Josh Robinson, who announced he is entering the 2015 NFL Draft as a junior, rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries.