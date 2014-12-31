Georgia Tech hammers MSU in Orange Bowl

Prescott passed for a career-high 453 yards, matching Tech's rushing total to the yard, on 33-of-51 passing. Prescott threw three touchdown passes and moved the ball effectively for much of the night, but was playing from behind throughout the game. Georgia Tech fullback Synjyn Days ran 21 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Justin Thomas rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns of his own. Mississippi State struggled to stop the dive play, which gave way to much of Days' yardage.