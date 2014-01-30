Georgia Tech breaks rule, self-imposes a 12-minute penalty

NCAA president Mark Emmert has said that the organization's rulebook needs to be rewritten, and this is yet another example of why. Emmert and his helpers should be criticized on a non-stop basis for their recent inactions while the NCAA crumbles around them (think Nero fiddling while Rome burns), but rewriting the rulebook and actually making it useful is one of the very few things Emmert has said that makes sense. Does he have enough power to get it done -- or at least started? Let's see what happens.