Georgia-South Carolina game rescheduled for Sunday

Several college football games have been rescheduled as the southeastern United States braces for Hurricane Matthew.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp told reporters the Gamecocks will play the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game is scheduled for 2:30p ET on SEC Network.
The Weather Channel expects Hurricane Matthew to reach South Florida on Friday and Saturday, and could bring winds from 39 mph to north of 74 mph to the southeast coast. President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in Florida on Thursday as the state braces for Hurricane Matthew.
Here's a look at college football games that have been rescheduled due to the storm:
LSU at Florida: The game has been postponed, and no reschedule date has been announced.
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: The Owls have postponed the game, tentatively until Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.
Tulane at Central Florida: Tulane-UCF was rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 5.
South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman: BCC has postponed the game to a date not yet determined.
UMass at Old Dominion: ODU rescheduled its game to Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.