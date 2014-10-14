Georgia's Todd Gurley practices, but still suspended

Georgia junior tailback Todd Gurley was on the practice field Monday, but he remains indefinitely suspended as an investigation into signed memorabilia continues.
"Todd did well (Monday)," Georgia coach Mark Richt said on his weekly Monday night radio show when asked about Gurley practicing, as per the Athens Banner-Herald. "He was working hard. He was just enjoying being one of the guys, being with his teammates. I know the guys enjoyed having him there, too."
The school said there is no timetable for Gurley's return.
Gurley was suspended last Thursday and did not practice that day. Georgia pounded Missouri 34-0 this past Saturday without Gurley. The suspension should have no major negative impact on Gurley's draft stock.
Georgia could get some relief Saturday. Richt said Sunday night that junior tailback Keith Marshall -- who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury -- might be able to play this Saturday at Arkansas. True freshman Nick Chubb had to do most of the heavy lifting against Missouri, when he carried 38 times (fourth-most in school history) for 143 yards and a TD in the rout of the Tigers.
