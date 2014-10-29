Georgia's Todd Gurley must miss 2 more games, NCAA says

In a release, the NCAA said Gurley must sit out four games, or 30 percent of the season, for accepting more than $3,000 in cash from multiple individuals for autographed memorabilia and other items over two years. The release also said Gurley, who acknowledged violating NCAA rules, must repay a portion of the money received to a charity of his choice and complete 40 hours of community service as additional conditions for his reinstatement.