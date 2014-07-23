Georgia's Jonathan Taylor dismissed from team after arrest

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor has been dismissed from the team, the school announced Wednesday, one day after he was charged with aggravated assault/family violence, a felony, against his girlfriend.
A police report obtained by several media outlets, including the Athens Banner-Herald, said Taylor "had offensively used his hands to choke (the victim) and had also struck her several times with a closed fist" in a dorm room on Georgia's campus.
Taylor also had been arrested in March, on charges of theft by deception, a misdemeanor. In that instance, he was one of four Georgia players arrested after student tuition checks had been presented for deposit or cashed twice. Taylor had accepted a pretrial intervention sentence in that case in June.
Taylor, a 6-foot-4, 339-pounder, played both nose tackle and end in the Bulldogs' 3-4 defense. He appeared in 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman and was expected to play extensively this fall. He was a consensus national top-60 prospect and a top-five defensive tackle in the 2012 recruiting class.
