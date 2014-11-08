Georgia's Isaiah McKenzie returns kickoff, punt for touchdowns

Georgia freshman Isaiah McKenzie is several weeks away from learning if his return skills merit postseason All-SEC honors.
But you can bet he has Kentucky's vote.
The diminutive wide receiver (5-foot-8, 165 pounds) broke the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 63-31 win over UK Saturday, and later broke a punt return 59 yards for his second special-teams touchdown of the day. See both plays below.
The freshman from Miami also had a 12-yard rush, giving him 161 all-purpose yards without even catching a pass. His role in the Georgia offense has been limited in his freshman season, but his special-teams exploits figure to be a major problem for SEC coverage units for years to come. It was McKenzie's second punt return for a touchdown this year, the first coming against Troy, and he entered the game averaging nearly 12 yards per attempt.
As for the Bulldogs, their rushing attack was dominant despite the absence of suspended running back Todd Gurley, who is expected to return to the UGA lineup next week against Auburn. Freshman Nick Chubb continued to impress in Gurley's place, rushing for 170 yards on just 13 carries.
While McKenzie's play against the Wildcats was hard to top, he might never thrill a crowd quite like he did with this return in a high school state championship game.