Georgia RB Todd Gurley coming off perhaps best game ever

Georgia running back Todd Gurley was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week Monday for his 154-yard, two-touchdown performance in a losing effort at Clemson.
But upon closer inspection, it might have been deserving of a lot more than just a weekly honor.
Things we learned
From Johnny Manziel's controversial return to Washington's statement win, here are the 41 things we learned from the first weekend of college football play. **More ...**
How about a career-best game?
The 10th 100-yard game of Gurley's 15-game career sliced the Clemson defense in ways that made Tigers coach Dabo Swinney cringe and others sing the running back's high praise. First, it was a career-high yardage total for the true sophomore, his previous best being 130 yards against both Vanderbilt and Tennessee last year. And Gurley needed just 12 carries for those 154 yards for a 12.8 average per carry, the best per-carry average of his career, as well. And it came against a top-10 opponent on the road.
His previous best, 12.5 yards per carry, came in an 8-for-100 career debut to open the 2012 season against Buffalo and LB Khalil Mack. Take away Gurley's 75-yard touchdown run on his first touch, and he still would have averaged 7.2 yards per carry.