Georgia RB Todd Gurley coming off perhaps best game ever

The 10th 100-yard game of Gurley's 15-game career sliced the Clemson defense in ways that made Tigers coach Dabo Swinney cringe and others sing the running back's high praise. First, it was a career-high yardage total for the true sophomore, his previous best being 130 yards against both Vanderbilt and Tennessee last year. And Gurley needed just 12 carries for those 154 yards for a 12.8 average per carry, the best per-carry average of his career, as well. And it came against a top-10 opponent on the road.