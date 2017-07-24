Georgia RB Nick Chubb squats 600 pounds

Georgia RB Nick Chubb's game is power, and he put that power on full display on the squat rack with a 600-pound lift in an Instagram video posted Monday morning.
The lift represents a breakthrough for one of the Bulldogs' top draft prospects. His squat max earlier this summer was 560 pounds, although that's because the UGA strength coaches wouldn't allow him to try anything heavier, according to a school official. He suffered a serious knee injury in 2015, but returned last year to rush for 1,130 yards on 224 carries. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranked Chubb the No. 7 running back to watch in college football this fall, noting that he expects him to be more explosive because he'll be another year removed from the injury.
Chubb's overall strength profile includes a 405-pound bench press and a power clean of 390 pounds. The Instagram video was posted by Georgia Assistant Director of Player Development Bakari Guice.
Chubb (5-foot-10, 230 pounds) will be looking to rebound as a senior this fall from a 2016 season in which he acknowledged at SEC Media Days that he wasn't 100 percent healthy. He certainly looks healthy here, and with one season left to show NFL scouts what he's got, the timing couldn't be better.