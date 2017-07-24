Georgia RB Nick Chubb squats 600 pounds

The lift represents a breakthrough for one of the Bulldogs' top draft prospects. His squat max earlier this summer was 560 pounds, although that's because the UGA strength coaches wouldn't allow him to try anything heavier, according to a school official. He suffered a serious knee injury in 2015, but returned last year to rush for 1,130 yards on 224 carries. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranked Chubb the No. 7 running back to watch in college football this fall, noting that he expects him to be more explosive because he'll be another year removed from the injury.