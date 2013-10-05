Georgia RB Keith Marshall out with knee injury

Georgia sophomore running back Keith Marshall, who started against Tennessee on Saturday with Todd Gurley unavailable due to an ankle injury, exited with a potentially serious knee injury in the first quarter, leaving the Bulldogs down to a third-string running back against the rival Volunteers.
Marshall was targeted for a short pass in the left flat and was hit from behind as his knee twisted awkwardly. The CBS broadcast reported he would not return to the game, although the body language from Marshall suggested the injury could be far more serious. He buried his head in a towel and appeared to be crying. He was carted off the field with his father, who came out of the stands to be with him.
Marshall and Gurley represented the Southeastern Conference's top tandem of running backs, although both have now been beset by injury. Marshall had only rushed for 213 yards on the season entering the game, but was expected to take on significantly more playing time with Gurley unavailable.