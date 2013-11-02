Georgia QB Aaron Murray boosts draft stock vs. Florida

This was a game that Murray really needed after his poor outing last week in a loss to Vanderbilt, and I believe it will help his draft status, especially when you consider the defense he faced. As he showed again Saturday, Murray really gets the ball off quickly and does it with accuracy, a skill that reminds me a little bit of Drew Brees when he played at Purdue. The big knock on Murray is that he isn't very tall, at 6-foot-1, but he's been very productive throughout his college career -- he's the SEC's career leader in passing yards and is now one score behind former Gator Danny Wuerfel for the all-time touchdowns record.