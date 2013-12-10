Georgia QB Aaron Murray aims to be ready for April pro day

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray intends to recover from his torn ACL in time to practice dropping back and throwing for NFL scouts in a pro day workout in April, according to Joe Schad of ESPN, via Twitter.
Week 15: Things we learned
From Auburn RB Tre Mason's record day in the SEC championship game to Blake Bortles' rising draft stock, here are the lessons we learned in Week 15 of college football. More ...
The fifth-year senior and NFL draft prospect suffered a serious knee injury in a win over Kentucky last month. While the normal rehab time for a torn ACL was once 12 months, an increasing number of players have broken that barrier for a quicker return.
Schad's Twitter feed also indicated Murray has been rehabilitating eight hours per day.
A late-April return for a pro day workout would require a five-month recovery, at least to the point where dropbacks and passing aren't an issue. A more complete recovery could extend into offseason workouts such as minicamp. Projections on Murray's draft status have varied significantly, from the early to late rounds, but NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt is high on the 6-foot-1, four-year starter.
Murray was named the All-SEC second-team quarterback by the Associated Press this week, behind first-teamer Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.