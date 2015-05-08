Georgia governor signs 'Todd Gurley bill' into law

Gurley, who went 10th overall in the draft, was the impetus behind what is known as the "Todd Gurley bill" in Georgia; the bill, which was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Nathan Deal, makes it a crime punishable by up to a year in prison to entice student-athletes to break NCAA rules for money. In addition to the bill's name, it officially is "House Bill 3," so numbered because that was the jersey number worn by Gurley at Georgia.