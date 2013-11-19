Georgia coach Mark Richt laments new targeting rule

"I don't even know what targeting is anymore sometimes," Richt said. "Because I'll look at this one, and it is (targeting). And I look at another one, and they say it's not. I'm like, 'What's the difference?' I think it's a very difficult thing for everybody to define. "I do think that will be the number one rule that will be addressed to try to figure out what's the best way to move forward," he said. "It's been confusing. It's been problematic in a lot of ways. Taking away the ejection but keeping the (penalty). There are so many things to it, it's hard to manage. ... There's got to be something done with it."