Georgia coach Mark Richt laments new targeting rule

Georgia coach Mark Richt has seen his defenders involved in a couple of controversial targeting penalties this season, and while he's largely withheld comment about his frustrations with the new rule's application, Richt left no doubt about his general thoughts on it Tuesday.
In this video published by the school's official web site, Richt addresses the targeting rule at the 15:40 mark.
"I don't even know what targeting is anymore sometimes," Richt said. "Because I'll look at this one, and it is (targeting). And I look at another one, and they say it's not. I'm like, 'What's the difference?' I think it's a very difficult thing for everybody to define. "I do think that will be the number one rule that will be addressed to try to figure out what's the best way to move forward," he said. "It's been confusing. It's been problematic in a lot of ways. Taking away the ejection but keeping the (penalty). There are so many things to it, it's hard to manage. ... There's got to be something done with it."
The targeting rule calls for a 15-yard penalty and an automatic review when officials determine players have targeted "defenseless players above the shoulders." Targeting fouls that are upheld result in an ejection, plus a one-half suspension in the following game if the ejection occurs in the first half. Under the new rule, targeting calls that are overturned allow the flagged player to continue playing, but the 15-yard penalty stands.
It's that aspect of the overturned targeting call that has especially drawn the ire of coaches.
Steve Shaw, the SEC's director of officials, has said he and commissioner Mike Slive will advocate for a review of the targeting penalty's application in the offseason.