Georgia-Clemson is the must-see non-conference game of 2013

1. Georgia at Clemson, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. ET, ABC -- Now this is how to kick the 2013 season off with a bang, putting two of the most explosive offenses in college football in the cauldron of Death Valley. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins can take any Tajh Boyd pass, short or long, into the end zone. Aaron Murray will own every SEC career passing record before his senior season is over, but he is still looking for that career-defining win. The winner immediately asserts itself as a legitimate BCS title contender, a distinction neither team has held in more than 30 years.