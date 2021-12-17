George Kittle on 'outrageous' lack of respect for Trent Williams: 'Probably the most talented player' in NFL

Word of an eye-test expert not good enough for you? How about Pro Football Focus, which ranks Williams with a 99 overall grade in 12 games this season? That's not only the highest grade among tackles, it's the best of all players.

In 759 snaps, Williams has allowed one sack, six QB hits, eight QB hurries and 15 pressures.

"Trent Williams, the lack of respect Trent Williams gets I think is outrageous," Kittle said. "I know that he gets highlights posted every once in a while, but you just watch every single game, every single clip, he just physically dominates every single person that's across from him.

"And the fact that he's not talked about more, I think it's outrageous. He's a hell of a football player that needs way more recognition."

Williams is a key reason the 49ers run game churns out yards and his presence allows the line to help elsewhere, knowing he can handle even All-Pro rushers one-on-one.