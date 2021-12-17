Around the NFL

George Kittle on 'outrageous' lack of respect for Trent Williams: 'Probably the most talented player' in NFL

Published: Dec 17, 2021 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ has an issue with the Pro Bowl votes cast thus far, which he said had teammate Trent Williams eighth among offensive tackles.

"The fact that Trent Williams is eighth in Pro Bowl voting, I think, is absolutely insane," Kittle said Thursday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's probably the most talented player in football."

Fan voting on the Pro Bowl closed Thursday. As of earlier this week, Saints left tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ led all OTs in voting.

Kittle is right. Williams is the best offensive tackle in the NFL right now. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound behemoth moves grown men like they're Raggedy Andy dolls, tossing them aside and moving to the next.

Need any evidence Williams is a beast, check out offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn's Twitter feed any week after a Niners game. It's pretty much an Ode to Trent.

Word of an eye-test expert not good enough for you? How about Pro Football Focus, which ranks Williams with a 99 overall grade in 12 games this season? That's not only the highest grade among tackles, it's the best of all players.

In 759 snaps, Williams has allowed one sack, six QB hits, eight QB hurries and 15 pressures.

"Trent Williams, the lack of respect Trent Williams gets I think is outrageous," Kittle said. "I know that he gets highlights posted every once in a while, but you just watch every single game, every single clip, he just physically dominates every single person that's across from him.

"And the fact that he's not talked about more, I think it's outrageous. He's a hell of a football player that needs way more recognition."

Williams is a key reason the 49ers run game churns out yards and his presence allows the line to help elsewhere, knowing he can handle even All-Pro rushers one-on-one.

Kittle is correct. Williams is one of the game's best players, regardless of position. And he deserves to be recognized as such.

Related Content

news

Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements. Cleveland is signing quarterback ﻿Kyle Lauletta﻿ off the Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke to be placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test result

The Washington Football Team could be without its QB1 heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons shuns Lawrence Taylor comparisons: 'I still have a long way to go'

Micah Parsons' impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for DPOY, which a rookie has not won since Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The Cowboys rookie LB recently discussed comparisons pundits have made between him and LT. 
news

Brandon Staley has no regrets on fourth-down calls in loss: 'That's the way that we're going to play'

Three times the Chargers faced fourth down in manageable field-goal range Thursday night against the Chiefs. Three times they failed, and L.A. lost 34-28 in overtime.
news

Patrick Mahomes on connection with Travis Kelce to close a classic: 'That was a special moment' 

The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection closed the show on "Thursday Night Football" when Kelce caught a ball over the middle and then sprinted and weaved his way past a host of would-be Chargers tacklers to give Kansas City a 34-28 walk-off win in overtime against Los Angeles. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday night

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs collected a dramatic and momentous 34-28 victory over the Chargers in overtime on "Thursday Night Football."
news

LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced. Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
news

Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, has instead joined his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Mike Garafolo reports. That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. 
news

Jaguars move forward with focus on Texans following firing of Urban Meyer

Less than a full day removed from the firing of head coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have their sights set on moving forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW