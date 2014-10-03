Around the NFL

Geno Smith fined for yelling expletive at fan

Published: Oct 03, 2014 at 06:07 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Geno Smith's lack of control on the field this season has led to five interceptions and four fumbles. His lack of control walking off the field last Sunday will cost him $12,000.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Smith was fined for yelling an expletive at Jets fans last Sunday, according to a source. The exchange was caught by CBS 2 in New York. The fine amount is the same that Johnny Manziel was fined for flashing a middle finger during a Cleveland Browns preseason game.

Smith is under the most scrutiny of his young career. He was hardly the Jets' only problem last week, but it wasn't encouraging that he played his worst late in the game. He has bristled at questions this week regarding Michael Vick's role on the team. The Jets have a very difficult task facing the Chargers in San Diego on Sunday, and Smith may not have Eric Decker available. Geno is getting used to playing without a stacked deck supporting him.

Here are other fines we're tracking:

*» *Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was fined $22,050 unsportsmanlike conduct in using abusive language toward an official.

»Texans defensive lineman J.J. Wattwas fined $16,537 for roughing the passer in Houston's win over Buffalo.

