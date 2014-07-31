Gavin Stansbury leaves Texas A&M, heading to Houston

A&M's defense was atrocious last season, and the trio of dismissals means freshmen almost certainly are going to have to play big roles at end and tackle. Relying on freshmen defensive linemen in any league is stretch, but perhaps even more so in the SEC. True freshman end Myles Garrett is one of the nation's top 10 recruits, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he started the Aggies' season opener at South Carolina on Aug. 28.