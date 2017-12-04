Garoppolo leads Week 14 fantasy streaming options

Buffalo Bills D/ST vs Indianapolis Colts | 11.9 percent owned: In a home game against the Patriots in Week 13, the Bills D/ST sacked Tom Brady three times and picked him off once. They scored a respectable five fantasy points, considering New England's offense is running like a well-oiled machine late in the season and is seeming scoring at will. After two miserable performances against the Saints and Chargers, the Bills have corrected some of their defensive woes, and have now allowed just 33 total points to opponents (Chiefs, Patriots) in their last two games. This week, the Bills remain in the comfy confines of New Era Field and welcome the Colts to town. Indianapolis is currently running the worst red zone offense in the NFL and is averaging just 17.1 points per game, fifth worst in the league. They also have an average of just 296 yards per game, sixth worst. The Colts can't run, and if T.Y. Hilton is breaking off a 75-yard touchdown the offense is stagnant. The Bills are a low-end streaming option against an Indianapolis team that is allowing the third-most FPPG (12.08) to opposing D/ST units this season.