Gardner Minshew always considered Las Vegas 'first option': 'I feel like Raiders have been in my path'

Regardless of how things ultimately shake out, Minshew's already settled in, mending fences with former rivals and also verifying the five-star reviews he's heard of the head coach.

Clearly chums now as the QB has appeared on Crosby's podcast, the two were part of a viral moment on Inside the NFL when the Colts and Raiders clashed in 2023 and the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher chirped at a mic'd-up Minshew on repeat with calls of "little ass boy."

Minshew jokingly told local media the two smoothed things over shortly after signing.

He went into further detail with Crosby last week.

"I knew it was coming. We on those tracks and there was a collision course coming one way or another," Minshew told Crosby and his fellow podcast hosts. "I was looking forward to it. You like the guys that talk s--- and have fun and compete. That's how I felt. Like I'm not gonna talk back because that didn't seem like a good idea for me at the time. But was definitely fired up to get out here and meet him. He's been super nice. It's been so surprising."

Less of a shock for Minshew has been the early atmosphere established by Pierce.

"With AP, everything I've heard is incredible," he said. "Couldn't get better reviews, like it doesn't even sound real. Being around him a little bit, seems legit, which is really exciting. Just being around the guys in the building, everybody is on the same page. Everybody just wants to get better. Everybody wants to win. I think when you do that, you got a chance. No matter what you have going on, no matter who's on the roster, if everybody's pulling the same direction I think you've got a good chance.

"Fortunately, I think we've also got some dudes on the roster. I think we've got to bring it together in OTAs, camp, which I know we will, and, man, I'll take our chances."

His exact role in making those chances come to fruition alongside Crosby, Pierce and others who have him so confident remains unknown for now. What he apparently knew -- or hoped -- for some time before it took place was that his next stop would include donning the silver and black.