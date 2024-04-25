Gardner Minshew always considered Las Vegas 'first option': 'I feel like Raiders have been in my path'

Gardner Minshew isn't a sure thing to end up first on the Raiders' depth chart come September, but they were his top priority regardless once free agency begin back in March.
After enjoying his first Pro Bowl season while being thrust into action with the Colts in 2023, Minshew quickly set his sights on Las Vegas, where the quarterback cashed in on a two-year deal with a chance to fight for the starting spot under center.
"It was my first option," Minshew said last week on Maxx Crosby's The Rush podcast. "When we were stacking it up, I think I was their first option. As soon as free agency started, we made the call and that was it. Couldn't have been easier. I couldn't have been more excited."
With Minshew's arrival, Las Vegas currently has two options atop the quarterback room.
Second-year QB Aidan O’Connell stepped in for the team's final 10 games last season once Antonio Pierce, now the full-time head coach, took over on an interim basis. The rookie completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while going 5-5. His 83.9 passer rating does not immediately suggest he's the stud to lead the Raiders into contention in a division dominated by the Chiefs, but he proved a gutsy option who could still build on his fourth-round pedigree.
In Indy, Minshew helped the Colts to the precipice of a surprise playoff berth after Anthony Richardson went down for the year. He posted a 7-6 record in relief, with 3,305 passing yards, 15 TDs, nine interceptions and a completion percentage and passer rating on line with O'Connell's -- 62.2 and 84.6, respectively.
For now, both he and O'Connell are in line to fight it out for QB1 rights. Come tonight, or perhaps Friday if the draft falls a certain way, Las Vegas is highly likely to introduce a rookie to the equation -- either to wait in the wings behind one Minshew and O'Connell or compete immediately to become the starter.
Regardless of how things ultimately shake out, Minshew's already settled in, mending fences with former rivals and also verifying the five-star reviews he's heard of the head coach.
Clearly chums now as the QB has appeared on Crosby's podcast, the two were part of a viral moment on Inside the NFL when the Colts and Raiders clashed in 2023 and the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher chirped at a mic'd-up Minshew on repeat with calls of "little ass boy."
Minshew jokingly told local media the two smoothed things over shortly after signing.
He went into further detail with Crosby last week.
"I knew it was coming. We on those tracks and there was a collision course coming one way or another," Minshew told Crosby and his fellow podcast hosts. "I was looking forward to it. You like the guys that talk s--- and have fun and compete. That's how I felt. Like I'm not gonna talk back because that didn't seem like a good idea for me at the time. But was definitely fired up to get out here and meet him. He's been super nice. It's been so surprising."
Less of a shock for Minshew has been the early atmosphere established by Pierce.
"With AP, everything I've heard is incredible," he said. "Couldn't get better reviews, like it doesn't even sound real. Being around him a little bit, seems legit, which is really exciting. Just being around the guys in the building, everybody is on the same page. Everybody just wants to get better. Everybody wants to win. I think when you do that, you got a chance. No matter what you have going on, no matter who's on the roster, if everybody's pulling the same direction I think you've got a good chance.
"Fortunately, I think we've also got some dudes on the roster. I think we've got to bring it together in OTAs, camp, which I know we will, and, man, I'll take our chances."
His exact role in making those chances come to fruition alongside Crosby, Pierce and others who have him so confident remains unknown for now. What he apparently knew -- or hoped -- for some time before it took place was that his next stop would include donning the silver and black.
"It's been a long time coming, but I feel like Raiders have been in my path," Minshew said.