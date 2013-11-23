Gamecocks' Victor Hampton considering early draft entry

About a week after South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier indicated Gamecocks cornerback Victor Hampton may turn pro early, the junior addressed the issue himself. But he offered little in the way of a lean. Hampton has made three interceptions and a team-high nine pass breakups this season for the Gamecocks, along with 41 tackles. He contributed six tackles, one interception and three pass breakups in Saturday's 70-10 win over Coastal Carolina.